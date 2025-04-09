Controversial Dera Chief Granted Furlough Amidst Serving Sentence

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, has been granted a 21-day furlough, enabling him to temporarily leave his incarceration. Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence for the rape of two disciples, walked out of Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday morning, according to sources.

Earlier this year, the 57-year-old leader of the Sirsa-based sect was granted a 30-day parole. Singh's sect has a considerable number of followers in regions such as Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, with particular concentrations in districts like Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Hisar.

The decision to grant Singh furlough comes amidst ongoing discussions and controversies surrounding the influence and operations of the Dera Sacha Sauda, especially in states where it boasts substantial allegiance.

