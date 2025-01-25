Kapil Sharma Sets the Stage for Laughter with 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'
Kapil Sharma begins shooting for 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', a sequel to his debut hit. Directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan and Ganesh Jain, this comedy promises laughter and chaos, featuring Manjot Singh among the cast.
Acclaimed actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has commenced filming for his eagerly anticipated comedy sequel, 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'.
The movie, which continues from the 2015 blockbuster that marked Sharma's entry into the Hindi film industry, is helmed by director Anukalp Goswami with production by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under the Venus Worldwide Entertainment banner, along with Abbas Mustan Film Production.
The film, which also stars Manjot Singh, is poised to offer audiences another entertaining experience filled with humor and mischief.
