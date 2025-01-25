Kapil Sharma Sets the Stage for Laughter with 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'

Acclaimed actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has commenced filming for his eagerly anticipated comedy sequel, 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'.

The movie, which continues from the 2015 blockbuster that marked Sharma's entry into the Hindi film industry, is helmed by director Anukalp Goswami with production by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under the Venus Worldwide Entertainment banner, along with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

The film, which also stars Manjot Singh, is poised to offer audiences another entertaining experience filled with humor and mischief.

(With inputs from agencies.)