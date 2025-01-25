Sanskriti ka Maha Kumbh: A Cultural Extravaganza

The much-anticipated 'Sanskriti ka Maha Kumbh' is set to captivate attendees during the 76th Republic Day celebrations. As reported, the event will highlight a blend of classical dance and music.

The Department of Culture has organized performances at various pandals including Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, and Triveni, showcasing a diverse array of artistic excellence.

Notable performer Sadhana Sargam will grace the Ganga Pandal stage, while guests can also savor traditional Uttar Pradesh arts through Faruahi, Birha, and Alha, alongside captivating Kuchipudi and classical music performances.

