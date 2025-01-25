Sanskriti ka Maha Kumbh: A Cultural Extravaganza
On 76th Republic Day, visitors to Maha Kumbh will enjoy 'Sanskriti ka Maha Kumbh'. The event features classical music and dance, with performances by Sadhana Sargam. Showcasing Uttar Pradesh's rural culture, the event includes Faruahi, Birha, and Alha performances, along with Kuchipudi and instrumental music.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated 'Sanskriti ka Maha Kumbh' is set to captivate attendees during the 76th Republic Day celebrations. As reported, the event will highlight a blend of classical dance and music.
The Department of Culture has organized performances at various pandals including Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, and Triveni, showcasing a diverse array of artistic excellence.
Notable performer Sadhana Sargam will grace the Ganga Pandal stage, while guests can also savor traditional Uttar Pradesh arts through Faruahi, Birha, and Alha, alongside captivating Kuchipudi and classical music performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's 100-Day TB Campaign Achieves Milestone
Mega Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Record Pilgrim Turnout
Family Tragedy Strikes Twice in Uttar Pradesh: Mother Dies of Shock After Son's Death
Uttar Pradesh Governor Celebrates Artisan Revival Amid Covid Challenges
Mission Parivar Vikas: Empowering Uttar Pradesh Through Family Planning