King Charles Celebrates Burn's Night in Custom Tartan

Buckingham Palace has shared a striking new photograph of King Charles, commemorating Burn's Night, annual homage to Scotland's national poet Robert Burns.

The king was pictured in the library of Balmoral Castle, wearing a kilt designed in a specific tartan named in his honor, a creation by the Scottish Tartans Authority unveiled in May 2023.

The palace also disclosed details of Charles's health. Diagnosed with cancer after a procedure for an enlarged prostate, his treatment continues positively in 2024, as informed by palace insiders last year.

