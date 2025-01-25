Left Menu

King Charles Celebrates Burn's Night in Custom Tartan

Buckingham Palace published a photo of King Charles in a kilt to celebrate Scotland’s poet Robert Burns. The kilt, in the King Charles III tartan, was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority. The palace also revealed his ongoing cancer treatment after a diagnosis following a medical procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:09 IST
Buckingham Palace has shared a striking new photograph of King Charles, commemorating Burn's Night, annual homage to Scotland's national poet Robert Burns.

The king was pictured in the library of Balmoral Castle, wearing a kilt designed in a specific tartan named in his honor, a creation by the Scottish Tartans Authority unveiled in May 2023.

The palace also disclosed details of Charles's health. Diagnosed with cancer after a procedure for an enlarged prostate, his treatment continues positively in 2024, as informed by palace insiders last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

