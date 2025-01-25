Left Menu

P Datchanamoorthy: Vibrant Recognition for Traditional Art

P Datchanamoorthy, a renowned thavil artiste, was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government, celebrating his five decades of contribution to traditional music. With a family legacy in Nadaswaram and thavil, his recognition highlights these integral parts of Tamil culture. He remains grateful to his supporters.

Updated: 25-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:32 IST
P Datchanamoorthy, a seasoned thavil artiste, has been honored with the Padma Shri award, marking a significant acknowledgment of traditional Indian music by the government this past Saturday.

At 68, Datchanamoorthy boasts over 50 years of experience, having performed at approximately 15,000 events across India. Coming from a family steeped in the musical heritage of Nadaswaram and thavil, he continues a legacy passed down from his father and grandfather.

Hailing from Abishegapakkam village in Puducherry, Datchanamoorthy expressed immense joy for the recognition of traditional art forms. He believes this honor will inspire others in the field and remains thankful to his supporters and the government for acknowledging the cultural significance of his craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

