P Datchanamoorthy: Vibrant Recognition for Traditional Art

P Datchanamoorthy, a seasoned thavil artiste, has been honored with the Padma Shri award, marking a significant acknowledgment of traditional Indian music by the government this past Saturday.

At 68, Datchanamoorthy boasts over 50 years of experience, having performed at approximately 15,000 events across India. Coming from a family steeped in the musical heritage of Nadaswaram and thavil, he continues a legacy passed down from his father and grandfather.

Hailing from Abishegapakkam village in Puducherry, Datchanamoorthy expressed immense joy for the recognition of traditional art forms. He believes this honor will inspire others in the field and remains thankful to his supporters and the government for acknowledging the cultural significance of his craft.

