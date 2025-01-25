Left Menu

Celebrated Athletes Shine in 76th Republic Day Padma Awards

The Padma Awards honor distinguished service across fields. This year, former men's hockey captain P R Sreejesh was awarded Padma Bhushan, while cricket star Ravichandran Ashwin and other notable sports figures received Padma Shri for their contributions.

Updated: 25-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In recognition of outstanding contributions to Indian sports, former men's hockey captain P R Sreejesh was honored with the Padma Bhushan. Recently retired cricket star Ravichandran Ashwin received the Padma Shri, amongst a list of 139 civilian award winners unveiled on Saturday.

Included in the prestigious Padma Shri list are legendary footballer I M Vijayan and Paralympic gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh. Satyapal Singh, a renowned para athletics coach who guided high-jumper Praveen Kumar to a Paris Paralympics gold, is also recognized.

Sreejesh, now coaching India's junior men's hockey team, retired after a commendable Olympic bronze win. Meanwhile, Ashwin concluded an illustrious cricket career as India's second-highest test wicket-taker. They were selected for this esteemed honor by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

