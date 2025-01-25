Celebrating Distinction: Padma Awards Honor 139 Eminent Personalities

A total of 139 distinguished personalities were honored with the prestigious Padma awards on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. These civilian awards, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, encompass seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recognitions.

The list of recipients is notably diverse, featuring 23 women and 10 individuals from international backgrounds, marking a broad representation in the awards. Among the posthumous honorees are former Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and the late Suzuki leader Osamu Suzuki.

Recognized sectors range from art and education to civil services, with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna and former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya among those celebrated. Padma awards continue to highlight exceptional and distinguished achievements across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)