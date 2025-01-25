Sikkim's Folk Legacy: Naren Gurung Honored with Padma Shri

Naren Gurung, a revered figure in the realm of Sikkimese folk art, has been honored with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, for his lifelong contribution to the arts. Gurung, fondly known as 'Nepali Geet ke Guru Gurung', has been instrumental in sustaining and celebrating the traditional music and dance of the Nepali community in Sikkim.

Aged 70, Gurung's career spans over six decades, during which he has not only preserved but also promoted the cultural heritage of the indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha tribes through his performances at prestigious national and international festivals. He has been a familiar voice on radio and television, enriching the folk music scene in and beyond Sikkim.

With a repertoire that includes composing 30 songs, Gurung has mentored emerging artists, ensuring the continuation of these rich traditions. He's also released various audio cassettes to popularize folk arts throughout Sikkim and neighboring areas. His performances have graced stages in countries such as the US, UK, and Kenya, furthering Sikkim's cultural footprint globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)