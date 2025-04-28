Left Menu

Deadly Airstrike in Saada: U.S. Hits Migrant Detention Center

Sixty-eight bodies were recovered and 47 were wounded in Yemen after a U.S. strike hit a detention center in Saada housing African migrants. The strike intensified U.S. operations against Iran-backed Houthi forces, with Washington committed to continuing its military actions due to attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Updated: 28-04-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:41 IST
In a devastating attack, 68 bodies have been recovered in Yemen, with an additional 47 individuals wounded following a U.S. airstrike on a detention center in Saada. The facility hosted African migrants and was struck amid intensified U.S. operations against Houthi forces, as reported by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV on Monday.

The strike is the latest in a series of U.S. military actions targeting Houthi-held regions, which have previously faced similar attacks. The Yemeni ministry of the interior noted that the facility housed 115 African migrants at the time of the strike, marking a significant humanitarian impact.

President Donald Trump has ramped up military efforts against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, especially after a recent attack on a fuel terminal on the Red Sea. The U.S. has vowed to continue its campaign against the Houthi forces in response to their persistent drone and missile assaults on vessels, primarily targeting ships linked to Israel amidst rising tensions in Gaza.

