Deadly Airstrike in Saada: U.S. Hits Migrant Detention Center

In a devastating attack, 68 bodies have been recovered in Yemen, with an additional 47 individuals wounded following a U.S. airstrike on a detention center in Saada. The facility hosted African migrants and was struck amid intensified U.S. operations against Houthi forces, as reported by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV on Monday.

The strike is the latest in a series of U.S. military actions targeting Houthi-held regions, which have previously faced similar attacks. The Yemeni ministry of the interior noted that the facility housed 115 African migrants at the time of the strike, marking a significant humanitarian impact.

President Donald Trump has ramped up military efforts against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, especially after a recent attack on a fuel terminal on the Red Sea. The U.S. has vowed to continue its campaign against the Houthi forces in response to their persistent drone and missile assaults on vessels, primarily targeting ships linked to Israel amidst rising tensions in Gaza.

