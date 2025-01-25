Cannabis Cultivation Controversy: Balancing Medicine and Misuse

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has voiced his concerns over the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes, urging stringent restrictions. This comes in response to the state government's decision to embark on a pilot study aimed at exploring the industrial and medicinal potentials of cannabis.

Speaking at the sidelines of the 15th National Voters Day event, Shukla highlighted the issue of drug misuse, noting the troubling impact it has had on the youth in the region once known for its renowned 'Malana' cannabis.

The governor also called for rigorous action against producers of sub-standard drugs and praised the media's contribution in raising awareness about the negative consequences of narcotics, as the state's campaign gains momentum.

