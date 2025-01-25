Cigarettes After Sex Light Up Gurugram: X’s World Tour Takes Off

Excitement surged among music enthusiasts as pop band 'Cigarettes After Sex' electrified Gurugram, marking the commencement of their X's World Tour on Friday night. Consisting of frontman Greg Gonzalez, bassist Randy Miller, and drummer Jacob Tomsky, the band has been enchanting audiences worldwide with their ethereal tunes.

The announcement of their new album, X's, dropped on February 28, 2024, setting the stage for this global tour. The band's performance left audiences spellbound, especially with renditions of tracks like 'Tejano Blue' and 'Run Towards Your Fears' from the forthcoming album.

In a show that blended nostalgia with new vibes, 'Cigarettes After Sex' treated fans to beloved classics such as 'Sweet', 'Sunsetz', and 'K.' Greg Gonzalez expressed sincere gratitude to the crowd, stating, 'Love you all so much, thank you for sharing the stage with us. See you all next time,' according to a press release.

The audience added a magical touch during the performance of 'Apocalypse,' lighting up their phones in unison. This track, originally released on March 21, 2017, from their debut album, was penned and produced by Gonzalez, adding to its heartfelt delivery.

The X's World Tour indulges fans with a rich anthology of immersive and introspective music, showcasing cherished tracks alongside fresh hits from their new album. X's draws on their iconic dream pop style with notable influences from '90s pop and '70s dance beats, capturing a new emotional depth.

Greg Gonzalez's lyrical storytelling taps into a compelling four-year relationship, contrasting with past albums that focused on a blend of experiences. Produced by Laqshya Media Group and curated by BookMyShow Live, the tour's India leg will also see performances in Mumbai on January 25 and Bengaluru on January 28.

Blending atmospheric soundscapes, 'Cigarettes After Sex', with their striking black-and-white visuals, have resonated with global audiences since their formation in El Paso, Texas, in the late 2000s, making a significant mark with their unique ambient pop sound. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)