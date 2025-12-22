Capital on Edge: Hazardous Air Quality Crisis Takes Toll

The residents of the national capital are continuing to breathe hazardous air, with no respite in sight this December. Alarming data shows that the city has not recorded a single day of moderate air quality, with almost 20 days registering pollution levels in the hazardous 'red zone'.

In comparison, the previous year offered some relief with six days of moderate air quality during the same period. A report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) highlights that last December saw eight days with AQI levels below 200.

This December, however, the air quality situation has significantly worsened, with AQI readings consistently above 300. The capital is expected to continue experiencing 'very poor' air quality in the coming days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.