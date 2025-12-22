Left Menu

Capital on Edge: Hazardous Air Quality Crisis Takes Toll

This December, the national capital has recorded no 'moderate' air quality days, with most days showing 'very poor' conditions. Unlike the previous year, when moderate levels occurred, the city's AQI remains high, signifying a persistent air pollution crisis affecting residents' daily lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:50 IST
The residents of the national capital are continuing to breathe hazardous air, with no respite in sight this December. Alarming data shows that the city has not recorded a single day of moderate air quality, with almost 20 days registering pollution levels in the hazardous 'red zone'.

In comparison, the previous year offered some relief with six days of moderate air quality during the same period. A report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) highlights that last December saw eight days with AQI levels below 200.

This December, however, the air quality situation has significantly worsened, with AQI readings consistently above 300. The capital is expected to continue experiencing 'very poor' air quality in the coming days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

