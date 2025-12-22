Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

A bomb threat email targeting a KLM Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Hyderabad was declared a hoax after thorough security checks at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The airplane landed and departed safely, and an investigation is underway following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:51 IST
Hoax Bomb Threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat targeting a KLM Airlines flight bound for Hyderabad from Amsterdam led to a flurry of security checks at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The threat was later dismissed as a hoax, officials confirmed on Monday.

The airport's customer support received the alarming email late Sunday night. Despite the scare, the plane landed without incident, and comprehensive security protocols were activated immediately.

After ensuring that the threat was unfounded, the flight took off back to Amsterdam as scheduled. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting further investigations to trace the source of the hoax email.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025