Hoax Bomb Threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
A bomb threat email targeting a KLM Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Hyderabad was declared a hoax after thorough security checks at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The airplane landed and departed safely, and an investigation is underway following the incident.
A bomb threat targeting a KLM Airlines flight bound for Hyderabad from Amsterdam led to a flurry of security checks at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The threat was later dismissed as a hoax, officials confirmed on Monday.
The airport's customer support received the alarming email late Sunday night. Despite the scare, the plane landed without incident, and comprehensive security protocols were activated immediately.
After ensuring that the threat was unfounded, the flight took off back to Amsterdam as scheduled. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting further investigations to trace the source of the hoax email.
