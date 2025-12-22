1Point1 Solutions Expands Global Reach with Netcom Acquisition
1Point1 Solutions has announced the acquisition of Netcom Business Contact Center for $33.37 million. The acquisition is expected to complete by March 31, 2026, and aims to nearly double 1Point1’s topline by FY 2027 while enhancing its presence in the BFSI sector.
1Point1 Solutions, an AI-led business process management company, announced its acquisition of Netcom Business Contact Center, headquartered in Costa Rica, for $33.37 million.
The deal, set to close by March 31, 2026, involves an upfront payment of $25.41 million, with a potential earn-out of $8.25 million based on EBITDA performance and other factors.
This strategic acquisition is projected to nearly double 1Point1's revenue by fiscal year 2027, reinforcing its growth in the banking and financial services sector and expanding its footprint across North, Central, and Latin America.
