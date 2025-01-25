Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Honoring the 2023 Padma Awardees

The Padma Awards 2023 announced on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day included 139 recipients across various fields. Among them were seven Padma Vibhushan honorees, 19 Padma Bhushan awardees, and 113 Padma Shri winners. This year's list also features 23 women and 13 posthumous recognitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:36 IST
Celebrating Excellence: Honoring the 2023 Padma Awardees
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant celebration of Indian talent and achievements, the government announced the Padma Awards for 2023 on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. The prestigious awards honored 139 individuals for their outstanding contributions across various sectors.

The awards consisted of seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri medals. Notably, 23 of the awardees were women, and the list also recognized individuals posthumously, including 13 recipients.

The Padma Awards span numerous fields such as art, social work, public affairs, and science. This year's honorees included a diverse array of achievers, from renowned artists and sports figures to unsung heroes who have made significant societal impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025