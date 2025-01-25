Celebrating Excellence: Honoring the 2023 Padma Awardees

In a significant celebration of Indian talent and achievements, the government announced the Padma Awards for 2023 on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. The prestigious awards honored 139 individuals for their outstanding contributions across various sectors.

The awards consisted of seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri medals. Notably, 23 of the awardees were women, and the list also recognized individuals posthumously, including 13 recipients.

The Padma Awards span numerous fields such as art, social work, public affairs, and science. This year's honorees included a diverse array of achievers, from renowned artists and sports figures to unsung heroes who have made significant societal impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)