Hero in the Skies: Aman Singh Hans' Daring Night Operation

Aman Singh Hans, a distinguished fighter pilot, has been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for his exceptional courage during a challenging night operation.

The incident occurred when the canopy of his MiG-29 aircraft blew off at 28,000 feet, exposing Hans to severe cold. Despite the dire situation, he maintained control and safely landed the aircraft.

Hans' heroism and quick-thinking prevented a potentially catastrophic scenario, safeguarding the aircraft and averting civilian harm.

