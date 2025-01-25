Left Menu

Hero in the Skies: Aman Singh Hans' Daring Night Operation

Aman Singh Hans, a fighter pilot, displayed remarkable courage by safely landing his MiG-29 after its canopy blew off mid-flight, earning him the Vayu Sena Medal. His composure and quick thinking averted a disaster, preventing potential loss of the aircraft and civilian damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:49 IST
Aman Singh Hans, a distinguished fighter pilot, has been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for his exceptional courage during a challenging night operation.

The incident occurred when the canopy of his MiG-29 aircraft blew off at 28,000 feet, exposing Hans to severe cold. Despite the dire situation, he maintained control and safely landed the aircraft.

Hans' heroism and quick-thinking prevented a potentially catastrophic scenario, safeguarding the aircraft and averting civilian harm.

