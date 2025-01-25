Left Menu

Honoring Malayalam Icons: MT Vasudevan Nair and Shobana Receive Prestigious Padma Awards

Legendary Malayalam writer and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair will receive the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while danseuse and actor Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai will be conferred the Padma Bhushan. The awards recognize MT's contributions to literature and education, and Shobana's contributions to art and cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:13 IST
Honoring Malayalam Icons: MT Vasudevan Nair and Shobana Receive Prestigious Padma Awards
MT Vasudevan Nair
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant recognition of exemplary contributions to Indian arts and literature, legendary Malayalam writer and filmmaker M T Vasudevan Nair has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, while renowned danseuse and actor Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai is set to receive the Padma Bhushan.

Nair, celebrated for his literary works that harmonize myth and humanity, and films that echo cinematic brilliance, crafted narratives across a seven-decade-long career. His legacy, encapsulated in works like 'Randamoozham' and 'Nirmalyam', continually inspires the literary and cinematic world.

Shobana, lauded for her contributions to south Indian cinema and dance, has graced over 230 films and is acclaimed for her role in 'Manichitrathazhu', for which she received a National Film Award. Her Padma Bhushan adds to her accolade, having previously received the Padma Shri in 2006 for her artistic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025