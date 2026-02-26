Left Menu

Controversy Clouds Padma Bhushan for SNDP Leader

The Kerala High Court has sought a response from the Centre regarding a public interest litigation against the awarding of the Padma Bhushan to SNDP Yogam general secretary, Vellappally Natesan. Allegations of corruption and legal cases surrounding Natesan have prompted this judicial inquiry.

Updated: 26-02-2026 16:54 IST
The court's request for accountability comes amidst allegations of corruption against Natesan, a prominent figure within SNDP Yogam.

Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M have issued notices to Natesan, the Kerala government, and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to present their positions on the matter. The plea from the Sree Narayana Dharma Prabodhana Samrakshna Samithi raises questions about Natesan's eligibility for the prestigious award due to pending criminal cases.

Filed through advocate D Anil Kumar, the plea points to charges including embezzlement and abetment to suicide. It argues that non-consideration of these allegations renders the award process arbitrary and undermines public trust. The court has scheduled a further hearing on the issue for March 12.

