Mani Ratnam's Filmmaking Journey: From Alai Payuthey to Political Narratives

Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam initially envisioned his 2000 film, 'Alai Payuthey', with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Challenges with the film's climax led him to postpone the idea, eventually remaking it in Hindi as 'Saathiya'. During G5A's Retrospective, Ratnam discussed the art and politics of storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:18 IST
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam revealed he initially considered casting Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in his 2000 romantic hit 'Alai Payuthey'. He explained during a forum at the G5A Retrospective that unresolved plot elements led him to defer the idea, eventually casting R. Madhavan and Shalini in the Tamil-language production.

The movie, known for its captivating narrative of young love and marital challenges, was later remade in Hindi as 'Saathiya'. Ratnam shared insights into the complexities of filmmaking, noting that film evolution occurs through every stage, from inception to editing, as actors bring life to characters.

Reflecting on his experiences with socio-political narratives in films like 'Bombay' and 'Kannathil Muthamittal', Ratnam explained his preference for human stories with political undertones. He candidly noted the challenges of presenting honest perspectives in today's climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

