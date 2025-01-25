Mani Ratnam's Filmmaking Journey: From Alai Payuthey to Political Narratives

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam revealed he initially considered casting Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in his 2000 romantic hit 'Alai Payuthey'. He explained during a forum at the G5A Retrospective that unresolved plot elements led him to defer the idea, eventually casting R. Madhavan and Shalini in the Tamil-language production.

The movie, known for its captivating narrative of young love and marital challenges, was later remade in Hindi as 'Saathiya'. Ratnam shared insights into the complexities of filmmaking, noting that film evolution occurs through every stage, from inception to editing, as actors bring life to characters.

Reflecting on his experiences with socio-political narratives in films like 'Bombay' and 'Kannathil Muthamittal', Ratnam explained his preference for human stories with political undertones. He candidly noted the challenges of presenting honest perspectives in today's climate.

