Padma Awards Illuminate Hidden Excellence in Arts and Culture

The Padma Awards, announced on Saturday, have highlighted the often-overlooked excellence among artists and cultural luminaries. Violin maestro L Subramaniam, one of the seven awardees of the Padma Vibhushan, remarked that such prestigious honors often remind recipients of their extraordinary achievements.

The awards have been a catalyst for reflection and recognition, as Subramaniam shared his joy with PTI, reflecting on his journey since receiving his first Padma award during the era of the USSR. This year's recipients from Karnataka include legendary figures in music, acting, and medicine, who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Among the awardees is Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, affectionately known as the 'Grandmother of Gombeyaata,' who has devoted her life to preserving the traditional shadow puppetry of Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commended her achievement, emphasizing its importance in keeping rural arts vibrant. The Padma accolades continue to spotlight cultural heritage and inspire future generations.

