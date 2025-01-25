Left Menu

Mahabir Nayak: A Guardian of Jharkhand's Melodies

Mahabir Nayak has been awarded the Padma Shri for his significant contributions to preserving Jharkhand's music and culture. Known for his work in Nagpuri ragas, the 82-year-old veteran has composed around 500 songs. Nayak emphasizes the importance of youth engagement in traditional art and culture.

Mahabir Nayak has been recognized with the Padma Shri award, highlighting his dedication to safeguarding Jharkhand's musical heritage and cultural legacy.

At 82, Nayak, a renowned poet and songwriter, boasts a repertoire of 500 compositions and has documented over 1,000 folk songs.

Nayak calls on the younger generation to embrace local traditions, urging them to push back against the prevailing inclination towards Bollywood and DJ music.

