Mahabir Nayak: A Guardian of Jharkhand's Melodies

Mahabir Nayak has been recognized with the Padma Shri award, highlighting his dedication to safeguarding Jharkhand's musical heritage and cultural legacy.

At 82, Nayak, a renowned poet and songwriter, boasts a repertoire of 500 compositions and has documented over 1,000 folk songs.

Nayak calls on the younger generation to embrace local traditions, urging them to push back against the prevailing inclination towards Bollywood and DJ music.

