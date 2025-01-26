Left Menu

Zoological Mysteries: From Sangai Deer's Fatal Accident to Rhino's Enigma

A Sangai deer's unusual death at Delhi zoo highlights possible mismanagement. The incident occurred amid hormonal changes during estrus, causing tension and aggression. Such occurrences have been frequent, with recent deaths of a rhinoceros and a white tiger cub under mysterious circumstances at the zoo.

Updated: 26-01-2025 00:59 IST
  India
  • India

The Delhi Zoo faced a setback this Saturday morning, when a female Sangai deer succumbed to injuries, an incident officials described as 'unusual and accidental'.

Officials further disclosed that the incident wasn't isolated, with a nilgai also sustaining injuries. The zoo director, Sanjeet Kumar, emphasized that steps had been taken to separate dominant males.

Sources within the zoo have raised concerns over possible mismanagement, citing the estrus period that leads to heightened tensions and aggression among animals. This incident follows a string of mysterious deaths, including a one-horned rhinoceros and a white tiger cub.

