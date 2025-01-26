Naren Gurung: Keeper of Sikkim's Musical Heritage

Naren Gurung, a distinguished figure in Sikkimese folk music, has been honored with the Padma Shri award for his immense contributions to the preservation of the region's musical heritage. Known locally as the 'Nepali Geet ke Guru Gurung', the 70-year-old artist has spent over 60 years nurturing and promoting the cultural legacy of Sikkimese Nepali folk music and dance.

Gurung's work has played a crucial role in reviving the traditional art forms of the Bhutia and Lepcha tribes, showcasing these rich cultural practices at both national and international festivals. His efforts have not only highlighted the diversity of Sikkim's cultural tapestry but also enriched its presence on a global platform.

A native of the Soreng district, Gurung is a familiar voice on radio and television, known for his talents as a bhajan singer and composer of over 30 songs. He has also mentored young artists and produced numerous audio cassettes to ensure the continued popularity of folk traditions in Sikkim and neighboring areas. His performances at well-known events like the Sanjari Concert, and in countries such as the US, UK, and Kenya, underline his global appeal and commitment to his art.

(With inputs from agencies.)