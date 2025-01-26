Left Menu

West Bengal Luminaries Honored with Padma Shri Awards

Nine individuals from West Bengal, including singer Arijit Singh and actor Mamata Shankar, received the esteemed Padma Shri award. Shankar expressed gratitude to her colleagues and mentors, acknowledging their role in her career. She has appeared in over 50 films guided by legends like Mrinal Sen and Satyajit Ray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:17 IST
West Bengal Luminaries Honored with Padma Shri Awards
  • Country:
  • India

Nine distinguished individuals from West Bengal have been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri awards. Among them are renowned singer Arijit Singh and celebrated actor Mamata Shankar.

Receiving the accolade with immense joy, Shankar expressed her gratitude towards her colleagues, mentors, and family for their support throughout her illustrious career.

Shankar, known for her roles in over 50 films, reminisced about her early career days and the invaluable guidance of filmmaking stalwarts such as Mrinal Sen and Satyajit Ray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025