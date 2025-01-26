West Bengal Luminaries Honored with Padma Shri Awards
Nine individuals from West Bengal, including singer Arijit Singh and actor Mamata Shankar, received the esteemed Padma Shri award. Shankar expressed gratitude to her colleagues and mentors, acknowledging their role in her career. She has appeared in over 50 films guided by legends like Mrinal Sen and Satyajit Ray.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Nine distinguished individuals from West Bengal have been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri awards. Among them are renowned singer Arijit Singh and celebrated actor Mamata Shankar.
Receiving the accolade with immense joy, Shankar expressed her gratitude towards her colleagues, mentors, and family for their support throughout her illustrious career.
Shankar, known for her roles in over 50 films, reminisced about her early career days and the invaluable guidance of filmmaking stalwarts such as Mrinal Sen and Satyajit Ray.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hollywood Stands Strong Amid LA Wildfires: Awards Delayed, Aid Pledged
Aparna Sen Receives Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at WBFJA
KLF Book Awards Unveils Longlist of Literary Excellence
Conclave Leads with 12 Nods in 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations
BAFTA Film Awards Spotlight: 'Conclave' Leads with 12 Nominations