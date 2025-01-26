West Bengal Luminaries Honored with Padma Shri Awards

Nine distinguished individuals from West Bengal have been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri awards. Among them are renowned singer Arijit Singh and celebrated actor Mamata Shankar.

Receiving the accolade with immense joy, Shankar expressed her gratitude towards her colleagues, mentors, and family for their support throughout her illustrious career.

Shankar, known for her roles in over 50 films, reminisced about her early career days and the invaluable guidance of filmmaking stalwarts such as Mrinal Sen and Satyajit Ray.

(With inputs from agencies.)