Celebrate India's 76th Republic Day with Spirited Cinema

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, citizens experience the festivities in diverse ways, from purchasing flags to witnessing tricolour ceremonies. While some take this public holiday as an opportunity for family outings, others opt for a cinematic journey with patriotic films.

Bollywood has an array of films that capture the country's patriotic fervor perfectly. From Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal in 'Chak De! India', which dramatizes the journey of an Indian women's hockey team, to the gripping biopic 'Sardar Udham', these films bring history and patriotism to the forefront. Likewise, 'Mission Mangal' recounts India's ambitious mission to Mars, and 'Lagaan', a classic starring Aamir Khan, tells the defiance of villagers against colonial taxing.

'Sam Bahadur' offers an in-depth look into India's military history, portraying the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. These films not only entertain but educate and inspire, making them the perfect list to indulge in this Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)