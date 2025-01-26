Left Menu

Celebrate India's 76th Republic Day with Spirited Cinema

India marks its 76th Republic Day with flags and films. Citizens embrace celebrations with family outings or patriotic movie marathons. Bollywood treasures like 'Chak De India' and 'Lagaan' offer thrilling tales that resonate with India's history and spirit. Rediscover India's journey through these cinematic gems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:03 IST
Celebrate India's 76th Republic Day with Spirited Cinema
Patriotic films for Republic Day (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, citizens experience the festivities in diverse ways, from purchasing flags to witnessing tricolour ceremonies. While some take this public holiday as an opportunity for family outings, others opt for a cinematic journey with patriotic films.

Bollywood has an array of films that capture the country's patriotic fervor perfectly. From Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal in 'Chak De! India', which dramatizes the journey of an Indian women's hockey team, to the gripping biopic 'Sardar Udham', these films bring history and patriotism to the forefront. Likewise, 'Mission Mangal' recounts India's ambitious mission to Mars, and 'Lagaan', a classic starring Aamir Khan, tells the defiance of villagers against colonial taxing.

'Sam Bahadur' offers an in-depth look into India's military history, portraying the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. These films not only entertain but educate and inspire, making them the perfect list to indulge in this Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025