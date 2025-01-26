Left Menu

Dive into Patriotic Pride: Celebrating India's 76th Republic Day with Iconic Films

India's 76th Republic Day offers a cinematic celebration with films like 'Chak De! India,' 'Sardar Udham,' 'Mission Mangal,' 'Lagaan,' and 'Sam Bahadur.' These movies evoke patriotism while showcasing true stories and achievements, from sports triumphs to historical heroics, bringing Indian history and spirit to life on screen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:04 IST
Patriotic films for Republic Day (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India marks its 76th Republic Day, the nation is awash with patriotic fervor, whether through flag-waving children or citizens indulging in national pride via television and cinema. This public holiday sees many families exploring patriotic films, a genre Bollywood richly caters to with enduring favorites like 'Chak De! India' and 'Lagaan.'

'Chak De! India,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a determined hockey coach, presents a riveting depiction of an underdog Indian women's team aiming for glory at the Women's Hockey World Cup. This 2007 blockbuster, from the house of Yash Raj Films, captivated audiences and exemplified national determination and unity.

Adding historical depth, 'Sardar Udham' captures the dramatic tale of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, portraying the emotional and intense journey leading to the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer. Vicky Kaushal's portrayal in this Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar production has been widely acclaimed for its impactful storytelling.

Meanwhile, 'Mission Mangal' recounts India's groundbreaking Mars mission led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The film narrates the scientists' challenges in achieving India's space milestones, showcasing national pride through scientific achievements.

Continuing with Aamir Khan's celebrated 'Lagaan,' this classic reflects on pre-independence struggles against colonial taxes, earning its place as a perennial favorite for its gripping narrative and cultural embracement.

Lastly, 'Sam Bahadur' honors Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's illustrious military career and pivotal role in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Together, these films provide an enriching perspective on Indian resilience and achievements, perfect for the Republic Day celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

