PM Modi's Turban: A Symbol of Unity on 76th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's 76th Republic Day with a vibrant multi-colored turban symbolizing cultural heritage. Paired with a brown bandhgala coat and churidar pants, the attire highlighted patriotism. Modi's traditional headgear choices have become a much-discussed element of the Republic Day celebrations over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:09 IST
PM Modi (Photo/Youtube/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India commemorates its 76th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion by wearing a colorful multi-hued turban, underscoring his deep connection to the country's culture and heritage.

This year, Modi donned a vivid red and yellow multi-colored headpiece, complimenting a brown bandhgala coat and churidar pants. Before the main celebrations at Kartavya Path, he paid tribute to fallen soldiers with a solemn two-minute silence.

The Republic Day event in New Delhi saw the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Indonesia's President H.E. Prabowo Subianto, and other dignitaries. Modi's attire, notably his turban, is seen as a symbol of national pride, reflecting on his choice of headgear in previous celebrations, each telling a story of India's cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

