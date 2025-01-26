Celebrating Tribal Legacy: The Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs honors Birsa Munda's legacy and contributions to India’s freedom struggle through their Republic-Day tableau. Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh celebrates his 150th birth anniversary, reflecting Munda’s ethos of 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' and promoting tribal ideals of sustainable development and nation-building.
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has unveiled insights into the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a revered tribal icon.
Birsa Munda's legacy was poignantly illustrated in the ministry's Republic-Day tableau on Kartavya Path, emphasizing the pivotal role tribal communities have played in India's quest for freedom and subsequent nation-building efforts.
An ancient Sal tree, symbolized by Munda, stands at the heart of the tableau, representing a harmonious connection between nature and humanity, advocating for sustainable development through the tribal mantra 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen.'
