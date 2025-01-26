Haryana's Republic Day Tableau: A Tribute to Legacy and Innovation

On Sunday, Haryana's tableau in the Republic Day parade paid homage to the Bhagwad Gita's historic teachings during the epic war of Kurukshetra, representing both tradition and progress.

The tableau featured scenes of the divine teachings by Lord Krishna at Jyotisar, now a revered pilgrimage site, alongside displays of local crafts inspired by the Surajkund Mela.

Highlighting Haryana's transformation, the exhibit celebrated technological advancements, the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, and the state's prowess in sports, notably contributing to India's medal tally in international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)