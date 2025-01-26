Haryana's Republic Day Tableau: A Tribute to Legacy and Innovation
Haryana's Republic Day tableau celebrated the Bhagwad Gita's message, technological innovation, and women empowerment. It depicted the Kurukshetra battlefield, local handicrafts, and the state's transformation into an industrial hub. The tableau highlighted Haryana's pivotal role in Indian sports, winning 16 Olympic and Paralympic medals this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:27 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Haryana's tableau in the Republic Day parade paid homage to the Bhagwad Gita's historic teachings during the epic war of Kurukshetra, representing both tradition and progress.
The tableau featured scenes of the divine teachings by Lord Krishna at Jyotisar, now a revered pilgrimage site, alongside displays of local crafts inspired by the Surajkund Mela.
Highlighting Haryana's transformation, the exhibit celebrated technological advancements, the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, and the state's prowess in sports, notably contributing to India's medal tally in international competitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhaichung Bhutia Advocates Educational Reforms to Boost Indian Sports
Slam Success and Suspensions: Highlights from the World of Sports
Gujarat CM Champions Sports in Police Tournament Finale
Clash of Champions: Highlights and Updates from the Sports World
Assam's Transformation: Books, Culture, and Sports Replace Violence