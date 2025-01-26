Empowerment on Parade: Celebrating Women and Children at Republic Day

The Republic Day parade witnessed a vivid display by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, capturing the rich, evolving narrative of women and children's empowerment in India.

The tableau was themed around 'Motherhood, Life Cycle Continuum Approach, and Women-Led Development', carrying strong messages of progress and empowerment. The depiction of a mother with her child symbolized foundational care and early education.

The display included the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' logo, prominently marked by initiatives promoting women's and children's welfare as key to national growth. The tableau further highlighted the lifecycle support for girls, transitioning them into empowered women.

(With inputs from agencies.)