Temple Fund Controversy: Clash Over Himachal's Flagship Schemes

The Himachal Pradesh government's directive for temple trusts to fund its schemes has sparked criticism from the BJP, labeling it anti-Hindu. The state suggests contributions to major schemes aimed at aiding orphans and enhancing education. The BJP accuses the government of financial mismanagement and misusing temple funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:46 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government's recent mandate for temple trusts to contribute financially to its flagship schemes has met with significant opposition from the BJP. The party has branded the decision as a ploy to mask financial mismanagement, calling it anti-Hindu.

The state has issued a notification suggesting that temple trusts consider donations to the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojna and the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojna. These initiatives aim to improve facilities and education for orphans. However, the BJP argues this move pressures temples into unwarranted financial involvement, sparing other religious bodies.

BJP leaders, including Jai Ram Thakur, insist that the financial strain caused by reckless government spending is being unfairly addressed through temple funds. They demand an immediate cessation of what they claim is an unethical targeting of Hindu temples for government relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

