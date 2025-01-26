Left Menu

Chandigarh: A Fusion of Heritage and Innovation

The tableau of Chandigarh, showcased during the Union Territory parade, highlighted the city as a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation. It featured cultural landmarks like Nek Chand's Rock Garden and modern attractions such as the largest floating solar panels, emphasizing Chandigarh's appeal as a film shooting destination and vibrant city life.

Updated: 26-01-2025
Chandigarh's tableau impressed audiences as it rolled down the Kartavya Path on Sunday, beautifully illustrating the city as a fusion of rich heritage and cutting-edge modern architecture.

The tableau paid tribute to 'City Beautiful', showcasing Chandigarh's vision of a progressive community offering a dignified life to all. A sculpture depicting a videographer from the Japanese Garden highlighted Chandigarh's growing reputation as a favored location for film shoots, thanks to its lush landscapes and vibrant lifestyle.

Artistic landmarks such as Nek Chand's Rock Garden and the Gandhi Bhavan, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, echoed the city's architectural excellence, while innovative features like murals of the Vidhan Sabha and the unique floating solar panels at Dhanas Lake depicted a commitment to sustainability and urban development.

