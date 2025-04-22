Left Menu

Delay in DEVI Bus Launch Amid National Mourning for Pope Francis

The launch of electric buses under Delhi's DEVI scheme has been postponed due to national mourning for Pope Francis. Originally scheduled from Ghazipur depot, the rebranded initiative aims to improve metro and DTC connectivity. A new launch date will be announced soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:40 IST
Delay in DEVI Bus Launch Amid National Mourning for Pope Francis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated launch of electric buses in Delhi under the DEVI scheme has faced a postponement following the announcement of national mourning for Pope Francis, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed on Tuesday.

Pope Francis, notable as the first non-European pontiff in 1,300 years, passed away at 88, sparking a three-day state mourning in India, as declared on Monday.

The government initially planned to deploy 76 electric buses from the Ghazipur depot. Renamed from the Mohalla Bus Service by the new BJP administration, the DEVI scheme aims to enhance connectivity to metro stations and major DTC routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025