Delay in DEVI Bus Launch Amid National Mourning for Pope Francis

The much-anticipated launch of electric buses in Delhi under the DEVI scheme has faced a postponement following the announcement of national mourning for Pope Francis, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed on Tuesday.

Pope Francis, notable as the first non-European pontiff in 1,300 years, passed away at 88, sparking a three-day state mourning in India, as declared on Monday.

The government initially planned to deploy 76 electric buses from the Ghazipur depot. Renamed from the Mohalla Bus Service by the new BJP administration, the DEVI scheme aims to enhance connectivity to metro stations and major DTC routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)