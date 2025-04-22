European Nations Hold Firm in Ukraine Peace Deal Talks
European powers have communicated to the US which aspects of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia are non-negotiable. Talks emphasize defending French and European security interests. France's Foreign Minister highlighted concerns over Russia's role and motives in potential peace negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:40 IST
European powers have outlined their non-negotiable areas in the potential peace deal negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, expressing their unyielding stance to the United States.
The discussions in Paris marked the first joint talks since President Donald Trump's tenure, aiming to curb the prolonged conflict.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized defending French and European security interests while cautioning about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions amidst the truce dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement