Ajmina Kujur's Rise: From Odisha's Fields to International Hockey

Ajmina Kujur, a young midfielder from Odisha, has earned a spot in India's senior national women's team following her performances in the Hockey India League. Motivated by her late father's support, Kujur is set to compete in an upcoming series against Australia, determined to maximize this opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:35 IST
Ajmina Kujur, a promising young midfielder from Odisha, has been selected for India's senior national women's hockey team after impressive performances in the Hockey India League with JSW Soorma Club.

Now landing in Australia, Kujur is eager to make her mark in a five-match series, including games against Australia A and the senior Australian team. Expressing gratitude for this opportunity, she is committed to giving her best, indeed motivated by the memory of her late father, who was instrumental in her hockey journey.

Training in Bengaluru since March 23, Kujur acknowledges the insightful experience gained from the senior players, especially the support from seasoned player Sushila Chanu, which has bolstered her confidence. Starting hockey at just 11, Kujur continues to pursue her dreams fueled by family and her roots in a region rich in hockey culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

