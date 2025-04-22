Pope Francis' Final Journey to St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis' body will be moved to St. Peter's Basilica for public homage. Currently, his body lies in repose at the Santa Marta residence chapel, marking the end of his 12-year papacy. This transition signifies the final journey and the closing chapter of his papal service.
In a solemn final journey, the body of Pope Francis is set to be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the Vatican.
The cherished leader, who led the church for 12 years, currently lies in a coffin within the serene confines of the Santa Marta residence chapel, where he resided throughout his papacy.
This significant moment marks the end of an era and invites the faithful to pay their last respects to a beloved spiritual figure at one of Christendom's most sacred sites.
