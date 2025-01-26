Republic Day Celebrations Unite Indian Diaspora Worldwide

Indian communities around the world marked India's 76th Republic Day with colorful celebrations, reflecting a deep sense of patriotism and cultural pride. The ceremonies, awash in traditional attire and music, took place at Indian missions where the national flag was ceremoniously unfurled.

In Beijing, India's envoy highlighted key elements of the President's address during a gathering of officials and diaspora members. The event featured cultural performances, emphasizing the strong ties between India and China.

Similarly, in Sri Lanka and Singapore, acts of musical tribute and cultural exhibitions underscored the India's rich heritage and progress report. Other countries, including the Philippines and Indonesia, held similar events, fostering unity and commemorating sacrifices of Indian martyrs.

