Republic Day Celebrations Unite Indian Diaspora Worldwide

Indian diaspora globally celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day with vibrant cultural events and flag unfurling ceremonies. Hosted by India’s missions worldwide, the events showcased cultural performances and patriotism, connecting various communities through music, dance, and tributes to Indian soldiers.

Updated: 26-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  China

Indian communities around the world marked India's 76th Republic Day with colorful celebrations, reflecting a deep sense of patriotism and cultural pride. The ceremonies, awash in traditional attire and music, took place at Indian missions where the national flag was ceremoniously unfurled.

In Beijing, India's envoy highlighted key elements of the President's address during a gathering of officials and diaspora members. The event featured cultural performances, emphasizing the strong ties between India and China.

Similarly, in Sri Lanka and Singapore, acts of musical tribute and cultural exhibitions underscored the India's rich heritage and progress report. Other countries, including the Philippines and Indonesia, held similar events, fostering unity and commemorating sacrifices of Indian martyrs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

