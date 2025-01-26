Celebrating Democracy and Development: Sikkim's 50th Statehood Anniversary
Sikkim Governor OP Mathur emphasized the significance of Republic Day as a celebration of democracy, justice, and freedom. Marking the 50th anniversary of statehood, Mathur highlighted Sikkim's progress in tourism, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The event included cultural programs and district-wide celebrations.
26-01-2025
GANGTOK: Sikkim Governor OP Mathur underscored the essence of Republic Day as a symbol of democracy's victory while addressing a gathering at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, on Sunday.
'Republic Day is a testament to democracy, justice, and freedom,' stated Mathur, reflecting on the sacrifices shaping India.
Marking Sikkim's 50th year of statehood, Mathur highlighted strides in tourism, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and governance. Cultural displays followed the governor's address, with celebrations extending to the Sikkim High Court and all district headquarters.
