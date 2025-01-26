Left Menu

Celebrating Democracy and Development: Sikkim's 50th Statehood Anniversary

Sikkim Governor OP Mathur emphasized the significance of Republic Day as a celebration of democracy, justice, and freedom. Marking the 50th anniversary of statehood, Mathur highlighted Sikkim's progress in tourism, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The event included cultural programs and district-wide celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:25 IST
Celebrating Democracy and Development: Sikkim's 50th Statehood Anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

GANGTOK: Sikkim Governor OP Mathur underscored the essence of Republic Day as a symbol of democracy's victory while addressing a gathering at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, on Sunday.

'Republic Day is a testament to democracy, justice, and freedom,' stated Mathur, reflecting on the sacrifices shaping India.

Marking Sikkim's 50th year of statehood, Mathur highlighted strides in tourism, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and governance. Cultural displays followed the governor's address, with celebrations extending to the Sikkim High Court and all district headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025