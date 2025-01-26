Evan Rachel Wood Reacts to DA's Decision on Marilyn Manson Case

In a statement released following the Los Angeles District Attorney's decision not to pursue charges against musician Marilyn Manson, actress Evan Rachel Wood has expressed both gratitude and frustration. The DA's office cited the statute of limitations as the main obstacle in the sexual abuse allegations case, according to Deadline.

Wood praised the courage of the more than a dozen survivors who came forward during the four-year investigation, conveying her pride and gratitude. She emphasized that the resolution serves as a stark reminder that 'violent crimes should not have an expiration date.'

Highlighting legal barriers, Wood shared via Instagram that despite compelling evidence supporting the allegations, statutory limits precluded prosecution. She highlighted her co-authorship of the Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations in California for domestic violence cases, underscoring the ongoing need for improved legal frameworks to protect victims.

While acknowledging the Phoenix Act's future benefits, Wood lamented its inability to aid those affected prior to its enactment. The initiative, co-authored with former Assembly member Eduardo Garcia and Senator Susan Rubio, aims to increase the time victims have to seek justice.

Wood's statement was echoed by actress Esme Bianco, another Manson accuser, who critiqued the justice system's handling of such cases. She described the 'insurmountable hurdles' survivors face due to societal victim-blaming and inadequate understanding of coercive control.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman confirmed that the investigation could not meet the burden of proof required for prosecution. The inquiry into Manson, also known as Brian Warner, was initiated following multiple allegations of abuse by women including Wood and Bianco, highlighting significant challenges in cases involving sexual violence.

