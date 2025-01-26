Indigenous Missile 'Pralay' Steals the Spotlight at Republic Day Parade

In a powerful demonstration of India's growing military capabilities, the Republic Day parade prominently featured the tactical missile 'Pralay,' developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This short-range surface-to-surface missile, revealed at the national event, boasts the ability to carry nuclear warheads and a range extending from 150 to 500 kms.

The grand spectacle of the parade underscored India's defence innovations, with an array of both missiles and sophisticated weapon systems on exhibit. The DRDO's display, encapsulated in the theme 'Raksha Kavach -- Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats,' showcased advancements like the quick reaction surface-to-air missile and airborne early warning systems. Additionally, cutting-edge technology such as laser-based directed-energy weapons and satellite surveillance systems drew attention.

While the military might was on full display, the Republic Day celebrations didn't miss out on highlighting India's rich tapestry of culture and development, celebrating 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution. Notable was the absence of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv from the flypast, grounded due to recent incidents, marking a moment of caution amid the otherwise jubilant proceedings.

