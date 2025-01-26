Left Menu

Vibrant Patriotism Dance Echoes Republic Day in Gujarat

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat led Republic Day celebrations in Tapi district with cultural shows and tributes to tribal freedom fighters. The governor and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented funding for development, and festivities included traditional dances and performances by law enforcement forces, enhancing the patriotic spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:24 IST
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat set a patriotic tone by unfurling the Indian tricolour at a Republic Day event in Tapi district on Sunday. The occasion was marked by cultural programs, police performances, and a tribute to the area's role in India's freedom struggle.

A day prior, the governor, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore for the development of the tribal-dominated district. Governor Devvrat emphasized national unity, referencing India's adoption of its Constitution on January 26, 1950, as a milestone in democratic rights.

The event saw impressive displays from students and law enforcement personnel. The widespread celebrations included participation by Bollywood star Aamir Khan at the Statue of Unity and unique gestures such as a tricolour unfurling at sea by a Porbandar swimming club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

