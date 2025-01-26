Legendary Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Posthumously Awarded Padma Vibhushan

In a poignant tribute to an iconic figure, folk singer Sharda Sinha has been posthumously awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards. Her legacy not only continues to resonate within her family but also across the cultural landscape of Bihar, marking a historic moment for the region.

Anshuman Sinha, her son, spoke to ANI with immense pride over his mother's contributions to music. He emphasized the significance for Bihar, stating, "It is a milestone in Bihar's history to have achieved all three highest honours in folk music." He expressed gratitude to the government, stating, "This award conveys a powerful message to future generations about the global respect achievable through dedication to folk music."

Affectionately dubbed the "Bihar Kokila," Sharda Sinha was a revered personality in Indian music, celebrated for her enrichment of Bhojpuri and Maithili folk traditions. Sinha passed away at 72 after a battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, leaving a deep void felt across the nation, while accolades and tributes poured in universally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies, describing her as "irreplaceable" in the music industry. On his official social media account, he praised her immense contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili music, noting that the sound of her songs will echo endlessly, marking her departure as an immense loss to the music world.

Sharda Sinha's music, particularly her songs for the 'Chhath Mahaparv' festival, has become a symbolic part of the cultural fabric of Bihar, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God. Beyond her regional impact, her works serve as a bridge between local and national folk traditions, winning admiration across India.

Sinha's career began in the 1970s and spanned several decades, earning numerous accolades, including a prior Padma Bhushan, for her significant contributions to Indian music. Her voice remains influential, particularly in the folk music spheres of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi. (ANI)

