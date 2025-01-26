Left Menu

Historic Firsts and Cultural Splendor Mark 76th Republic Day Parade

The 76th Republic Day parade showcased numerous firsts, including Captain Dimple Singh Bhati's salute to the president, a tri-services tableau, the debut of Pralay missile, and Indonesia's participation. Over 5,000 performers displayed India's cultural richness, commemorating Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path was a spectacle of historic firsts. Among these, Captain Dimple Singh Bhati achieved a world record by becoming the first woman Army officer to salute President Droupadi Murmu from a moving motorcycle, showcasing the valor of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, known as 'The Dare Devils.'

In an unprecedented move, a tri-services tableau paraded down the Kartavya Path, emphasizing 'jointness' among the armed forces. It featured a coordinated battlefield scene involving land, sea, and air operations, highlighted by the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft, and an advanced light helicopter. The tableau's theme, 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat,' celebrated India's strength and security.

Also debuting at the parade was the indigenous Pralay missile, designed for the Army and the Air Force for conventional strikes. The SANJAY battlefield surveillance system made its first appearance, integrating multiple sensor inputs for enhanced battlefield oversight. Adding to the parade's international flavor, a 352-member contingent from Indonesia participated, marking a first for both countries.

Complementing the military displays, over 5,000 folk and tribal artists performed in unison, covering the entire Kartavya Path for the first time. The 11-minute cultural presentation, 'Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam,' honored the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, encapsulating the vibrant diversity of India's cultural heritage, orchestrated by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

