India's 76th Republic Day: A Spectacle of Heritage and Progress

India marked its 76th Republic Day with grand celebrations, showcasing its military might, cultural richness, and economic advancement. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest, with displays including advanced defense platforms and cultural performances. The festivities highlighted the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:58 IST
India commemorated its 76th Republic Day on Kartavya Path with a grand display of military capability and cultural heritage, marking 75 years since the Constitution came into effect. The event highlighted the nation's progress across various sectors.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto graced the occasion as the chief guest, continuing a tradition that began in 1950 with Indonesia's first president Sukarno. High-ranking Indian officials and dignitaries were in attendance, reflecting the importance of the event.

The parade featured advanced weaponry like BrahMos, Pinaka, and Akash systems, alongside cultural tableaux under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. A cultural performance involving 5,000 artistes celebrated India's diverse legacy, drawing cheers from a crowd of nearly 10,000 invitees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

