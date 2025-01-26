Global Unity in Celebration: India's 76th Republic Day Shines Abroad

The Indian diaspora worldwide marked the 76th Republic Day with vibrant ceremonies and cultural showcases, highlighting their connection to homeland traditions and cultures. From Beijing to Singapore, embassies and Indian communities unfurled the tricolor and celebrated with patriotic zeal.

In Beijing, Ambassador Pradeep Rawat led a gathering at the Indian Embassy, reading from the President's address and featuring cultural performances. Similar celebrations took place in other countries, including Singapore, Israel, and Sri Lanka, where cultural closeness was underlined through music and dance.

Global leaders extended warm messages, reinforcing their ties with India. The occasion also underscored the role of the Indian diaspora as cultural ambassadors while enhancing bilateral relationships and cooperation between India and nations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)