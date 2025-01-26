Left Menu

Pawan Kumar Goenka: From Automobiles to Space Regulation, A Journey of Excellence

Pawan Kumar Goenka, ex-CEO of Mahindra Group, renowned for developing the Scorpio SUV, now leads India's space sector as INSPACe chief. Recently awarded the Padma Shri, Goenka boasts an illustrious career in engineering and leadership, with academic roots from IIT-Kanpur, Cornell, and Harvard Business School.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pawan Kumar Goenka, former CEO of Mahindra Group, has been honored with the Padma Shri award for his remarkable contributions in both the automotive and space sectors.

Goenka, instrumental in the development of the iconic Scorpio SUV, played a significant role at Mahindra for over 28 years before retiring on April 1, 2021. His leadership not only shaped a robust R&D culture but also expanded the company's product portfolio significantly.

Currently, Goenka heads INSPACe, regulating India's burgeoning space sector, a role he was appointed to after the government opened up the arena for private companies. His academic credentials include degrees from IIT-Kanpur and Cornell University, complemented by a management program at Harvard Business School.

(With inputs from agencies.)

