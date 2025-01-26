Empowering Goa's Hoteliers: OYO Launches Innovative Accelerator Program

The Goa tourism minister, Rohan Khaunte, inaugurated OYO's new Accelerator Program on Sunday. This initiative is designed to mentor and assist small, first-time hotel owners in expanding their businesses within the coastal state of Goa.

Present at the launch were Khaunte and Varun Jain, OYO's Chief Operating Officer, who together awarded Rs 25 lakh to the first five beneficiaries of the program. The scheme aims to add over 500 hotels and create more than 5,000 jobs in Goa over the next year in collaboration with the local tourism department.

The Accelerator Program encourages innovation among new hoteliers by offering mentorship, technological support, dedicated relationship managers, and financial backing. It also facilitates networking through OYO's extensive corporate and travel agent connections, aligning with the state's vision of sustainable tourism and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)