Pope Francis' Urgent Call Against Antisemitism: A Plea for Peace

Pope Francis urged vigilance against antisemitism during his Angelus prayer, marking 80 years since Auschwitz's liberation. He emphasized the importance of remembering the Holocaust's horrors and advocated for global unity to eliminate discrimination. The Pope also called for peace in Sudan and highlighted violence in Colombia's Catatumbo region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:23 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis issued a stark warning against the "scourge of antisemitism" during his Angelus prayer on Sunday, coinciding with the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The day marks the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation, a poignant reminder of historical atrocities.

Francis emphasized the importance of remembering the mass extermination of Jews and others during World War II. He referenced Hungarian-born poet Edith Bruck, urging the world never to forget or deny these horrors. Christians, he noted, were also among those persecuted, with numerous martyrs emerging from Nazi camps.

The Pope appealed for unity against all forms of discrimination and persecution, advocating for a fraternal and just world. Additionally, he called for an end to Sudan's civil war, highlighting it as a severe humanitarian crisis, and expressed concern over the conflict in Colombia's Catatumbo region, impacting thousands of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

