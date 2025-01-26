Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan: A Star-Studded Recognition

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy recently visited actor Nandamuri Balakrishna at his residence to extend congratulations for his Padma Bhushan award. The recognition is one of the prestigious Padma Awards conferred annually based on suggestions from a specialized committee formed by the Prime Minister.

The Padma Awards Committee, chaired by the Cabinet Secretary and comprising various high-ranking officials and eminent members, submits its recommendations for approval to both the Prime Minister and the President of India. Awards fall into three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service.

This year, the awards include 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honorees. Notable among the Padma Bhushan recipients are Kannada actor Anant Nag, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who is being honored posthumously. The awards recognize achievements across fields such as art, science, industry, and public affairs.

