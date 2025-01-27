Melody of Spring 2025: A Transnational Cultural Extravaganza in Nanning
The Melody of Spring 2025 Transnational Spring Festival Gala in Nanning, China, is a cultural celebration blending traditional Chinese elements with international influences. Featuring performances from ASEAN countries, the event highlights diverse cultures, symbolizing unity and cooperation, as it premieres across multiple media platforms on January 27, 2025.
NANNING, China — Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, is hosting the Melody of Spring 2025 Transnational Spring Festival Gala, a vivid cultural spectacle aligning with the global celebration of the Year of the Snake.
The event, themed 'Crossing Mountains and Seas to Celebrate the New Year, Reuniting in Harmony and Joy,' captures the festive spirit through diverse artistic expressions. Highlights include the 'Ode to Landscape' dance, creating a poetic portrayal of Guangxi's scenic beauty and cultural legacy, and performances from ASEAN artists adding an international dimension.
The gala premieres on January 27, 2025, airing on numerous platforms in 16 countries. It showcases fusion performances like 'Dance of the Golden Snake' and 'Cloud Palace Melody,' merging traditional and modern musical styles, while underlining unity and cultural diplomacy.
